Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt Go Head-to-Head in the Soon-to-Be Blockbuster Bullet Train

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad Bunny's kicking off his acting career with a fight scene against Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt. The reggaeton star was featured in a sneak peek of the upcoming David Leitch film Bullet Train shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday. The film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka's book Maria Beetle, follows five assassins aboard the same train who realize that their separate missions are all connected.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Bad Bunny
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Joey King
Person
Zazie Beetz
Person
Michael Shannon
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
O'shea Jackson Jr.
Person
David Leitch
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Logan Lerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullet Train#Cinemacon#Puerto Rican#Entertainment Tonight#American Sole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Will Smith Flop Is Blowing Up On Netflix

To give you an inkling of just how long Ang Lee and Will Smith‘s Gemini Man spent in development, when writer Darren Lemke first sold his pitch to Touchstone Pictures with Tony Scott attached to direct, Clint Eastwood was the number one choice for the lead role in the action-packed big budget sci-fi blockbuster. That’s the same Clint Eastwood who turned 91 years old earlier this ear, just to hammer it home a little harder.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Hobbs and Shaw producer confirms Dwayne Johnson won't be in Fast 10 or 11 "for all the evident reasons"

Dwayne Johnson recently teased that he will not return as the character Hobbs in the main Fast and Furious franchise. The actor appeared in four Fast movies, and then led the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw with Jason Statham. Producer Hiram Garcia, who leads Seven Bucks Productions with Johnson, has not confirmed that the character will not appear in Fast 10 or 11, but will be back for another spin-off.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson Producing New Amazon Action Movie, Emily Blunt To Star

During the Jungle Cruise press tour, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson had welcomed Emily Blunt into his inner circle of regular creative collaborators that already includes the likes of Kevin Hart, Ryan Reynolds, producer Beau Flynn, writer Chris Morgan and directors Brad Peyton, Jaume Collet-Serra and Rawson Marshall Thurber.
TV & VideosCollider

'Murder Mystery 2': Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Nearing Deals for Netflix Sequel

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are nearing deals to return for Murder Mystery 2, which Jeremy Garelick has just signed on to direct for Netflix. The original 2019 movie saw Sandler and Aniston playing a married couple framed for murder while on vacation. Deadline broke the news about Garelick's hiring, adding that Netflix is fast-tracking production on the sequel, which is expected to shoot in Paris and the Caribbean. And let's be honest, you don't hire a director and fast-track a sequel if the original stars aren't coming back, right?
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Bullock Replaced Gaga In “Bullet Train”

Over the past year, there has been various stories about “John Wick” and “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch’s new action film “Bullet Train”. That film’s story centers on a group of hitmen and assassins with conflicting motives on a high-speed train across Japan, and the tone is said to be a blend of “Speed and Non-Stop”.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Bullet Train: 7 Quick Things We Know About Brad Pitt's New Movie

All aboard! David Leitch's Bullet Train is officially on the move. Only the latest action blockbuster from the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, this slick thrill-ride is expected to be a knockout — particularly with its hefty roster of A-list talent involved, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, and more. Based on the acclaimed novel by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train will be one of the biggest movies of the first half of next year, and everything we've learned about this film makes it sound quite enticing. But let's not jump the gun. Here's what we know about this new thriller.
MoviesTime Out Global

Keanu Reeves seems poised to fight half of Hollywood in 'John Wick 4'

Like a much-calmer Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves has decided to spend his 50s getting repeatedly bounced off of cars, smashed through glass and shooting scores of nameless thugs for our entertainment. And with production of John Wick 4 currently underway, the 56-year-old icon appears perfectly content to roll all the way into his 60s dodging knives and engaging in spectacular feats of balletic violence.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

First Footage From Brad Pitt Actioner Bullet Train Screens At CinemaCon

Sony have been struggling heavily with the effects of the pandemic, partly due to the fact the studio is the only one of Hollywood’s ‘Big Five’ outfits that doesn’t own or operate an in-house streaming service, but you wouldn’t have noticed looking at the fanfare that greeted the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer when it finally dropped yesterday.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to Star in Dystopian Thriller ‘By All’ for Warner Bros. (Exclusive)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has signed on to star in a dystopian crime thriller titled By All that has Steve Caple Jr. attached to direct. Warner Bros. has acquired the film, which was being developed by Legendary Entertainment and the Gotham Group, as a potential franchise starter for its Aquaman star. The story kicks off in the aftermath of a tragic event and follows Donte, a man struggling to make ends meet who is forced to go on the run in a world without police, where justice is crowd-sourced. The studio and the actor sparked to the action thriller given its provocative...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Much Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo DiCaprio Are Reportedly Getting Paid To Do A Netflix Movie

As the summer movie season begins to slow down later this month, awards season looms closer, and one of the upcoming films we’ll be watching for is Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers who go on a media tour to warn mankind of Earth’s impending doom. Between the pair, they have been nominated for 10 acting Oscars and each won one over their careers, and apparently it pays to be as big of a talent as they each are.
Moviesimdb.com

Taiki Waititi, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish Star in HollyShorts Film Festival Selections – Film News in Brief

HollyShorts Film Festival Announces Dates and Lineup. Short films starring Taika Waititi, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish and those produced by Octavia Spencer and Leonardo DiCaprio are among highlights of the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival, running Sept. 23-Oct. 1 at the Tcl Chinese Theatres and online. Selections include Spencer Susser’s “Save...

Comments / 0

Community Policy