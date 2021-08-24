Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt Go Head-to-Head in the Soon-to-Be Blockbuster Bullet Train
Bad Bunny's kicking off his acting career with a fight scene against Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt. The reggaeton star was featured in a sneak peek of the upcoming David Leitch film Bullet Train shown at CinemaCon in Las Vegas yesterday. The film, which is based on Kōtarō Isaka's book Maria Beetle, follows five assassins aboard the same train who realize that their separate missions are all connected.www.harpersbazaar.com
