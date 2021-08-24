Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt Go Head-to-Head in the Soon-to-Be Blockbuster Bullet Train

All aboard! David Leitch's Bullet Train is officially on the move. Only the latest action blockbuster from the director of Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2, this slick thrill-ride is expected to be a knockout — particularly with its hefty roster of A-list talent involved, including Brad Pitt, Joey King, Sandra Bullock, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, and more. Based on the acclaimed novel by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train will be one of the biggest movies of the first half of next year, and everything we've learned about this film makes it sound quite enticing. But let's not jump the gun. Here's what we know about this new thriller.