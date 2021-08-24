Mistakes I Made In My Machine Learning Career

Presenting MAPIE, a scikit-learn-compatible package that allows you to easily estimate uncertainties associated with your favourite ML model. After 25 years of success stories, modern machine learning (ML) is still at odds with the notion of uncertainty. Confidence intervals are not trendy and almost inexistent from top open-source libraries dedicated to machine learning. From a business point of view however, the very notion of uncertainty is deeply rooted in risk management, and is a must-have for any reliable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in production. In this article, we present MAPIE, an open-source package re-introducing the notion of uncertainty in AI, backed by a model-agnostic and user-friendly open-source implementation.
