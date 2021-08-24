Who Wants To Be a Millionaire contestant faced with ‘hardest question ever’ - so can you answer it?

Who wants to be a millionaire? Probably quite a lot of people. One way of doing so is to go on a long-running TV show called... Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?

That’s exactly what Glen Bunn did, but he was left scratching his head for a while when he was asked a very difficult question indeed.

Having made it to the £32,000 mark, in order to win £64,0000, presenter Jeremy Clarkson asked him: “From the 2000 awards ceremony onwards, the Best Actress Oscar has never been won by a woman whose surname begins with which one of these letters?”

The four multiple choice options were: “G”, “K”, “M”, and “W”.

?!

Oh yes of course, please give me a moment to think of every woman who was won Best Actress at the Oscars in the last 21 years.

What do you think the answer is? We’ll let you know in a bit...

But first, reacting to the fiendish question, people on Twitter were furious that Bunn was given such a head scratcher:

Despite it being difficult, Bunn decided to take a guess because if he got it wrong he would have still gone home with £32,000. Not too shabby. But, he managed to guess the answer correctly and went home with a respectable £125,000. The correct answer was in fact “G”.

Clarkson said: “What can you say? You just won £32,000 on a guess. A pure stab in the dark. God that’s great isn’t it?”

It certainly is.