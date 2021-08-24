2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 127
Monday night was a bit of a unicorn game for the Cubs. Even before the bottom fell out on the 2021 Cubs, when they were still in contention in the NL Central, they weren’t really coming from behind much. They had also only walked off five wins previously. So when they entered the eighth inning trailing 4-1, this one looked pretty clearly headed for another loss. I wrote just last night that this team was 4-18 since the trade deadline. None of this sounded much like a game they had any business winning.www.bleedcubbieblue.com
