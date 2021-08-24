Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 Cubs Heroes and Goats: Game 127

By Thomas Smith
Bleed Cubbie Blue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night was a bit of a unicorn game for the Cubs. Even before the bottom fell out on the 2021 Cubs, when they were still in contention in the NL Central, they weren’t really coming from behind much. They had also only walked off five wins previously. So when they entered the eighth inning trailing 4-1, this one looked pretty clearly headed for another loss. I wrote just last night that this team was 4-18 since the trade deadline. None of this sounded much like a game they had any business winning.

www.bleedcubbieblue.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
David Bote
Person
Jake Arrieta
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Michael Hermosillo
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Homer
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Cubs Heroes#Wpa#Fangraphs#Bb#2r#Rbi Sidekick#Hbp#Wp Kid#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Here’s what the Cubs could do with Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
MLBknbr.com

Kris Bryant explains why he didn’t sign extension with Cubs

The Giants sure seemed to get a sweet deal in the Kris Bryant trade. The question is, why?. San Francisco only had to part with their No. 9 and No. 30 prospect for a player that won the MVP in 2016 after being drafted by the Cubs in 2013. Chicago clearly had no interest in re-signing Bryant, trading the 4-time All-Star so as not to lose him in free agency, and was so set on not bringing him back that they sold him for cents on the dollar. What’s more, the Cubs were never able to sign Bryant to an extension in the years before he was about to hit free agency.
MLBbleachernation.com

The Javy Báez-Mets Debacle: Owner Responds, Cubs Rumors, Fire Takes, More

In addition to all the obvious things to be thinking throughout this ridiculous Mets-Javy Báez thumbs down drama, one thing keeps popping into my head: They asked the Cubs to cover salary for all this. So interested were the Mets in trading for Javy Báez that they sent their previous...
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Cubs Snap 12 Game Losing Streak, Beat Reds 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one...
MLBSacramento Bee

Hendricks wins MLB-leading 14th, Cubs snap 12-game skid

Kyle Hendricks became the first 14-game winner in the majors, Ian Happ homered and the Chicago Cubs snapped a 12-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Hendricks (14-5) gave up three hits in six innings — the only big one a two-out homer...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Win over Reds more than a game for two new Cubs

The Cubs could be playing for a higher draft pick, but pitcher Adrian Sampson had different goals in mind following Wednesday's 7-1 victory in Cincinnati. "Right now it's almost Game of Thrones-esque, where we're being asked what kind of role we want to play in this organization going forward," Sampson said. "So it's ours for the taking.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds lose second straight game, series to woeful Cubs

Every player wearing a Cincinnati Reds uniform realized before Wednesday afternoon’s game that they should tuck away a victory. They failed. Badly. They lost to the gosh-awful Chicago Cubs for the second straight day, 7-1, and lost the series two games to one. When the Cubs arrived in Cincinnati they...
MLBNBC Sports

How Cubs can survive ‘Game of Thrones’ rebuild

CINCINNATI — If you thought the light at the end of the tunnel was nowhere to be found for the Cubs in 2012 or 2013, try to peer through the darkness of what the Cubs are putting on the field these days. On Wednesday afternoon alone, three of the nine...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Adrian Sampson Prepared to Get Biblical as Cubs Become Game of Thrones

It’s a nice day for a red wedding, or at least that’s what I thought when I first read Adrian Sampson‘s explanation of the Cubs’ roster flux. The 29-year-old righty was called up for Wednesday’s start in what first appeared to be the role of sacrificial lamb for a team not really expecting to beat their division rivals in Cincinnati. But as it turns out, Sampson may yet be able to pull some pillars down.
MLBBoston Globe

Reds, Cubs to play 2022 ‘Field of Dreams’ Game as MLB returns to Iowa

There will be more major league magic at the Field of Dreams site when the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs travel to Dyersville, Iowa, for a game next season. The Reds and Cubs will play a regular-season game on Aug. 11, 2022, at a temporary venue built next to the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs' biggest game-to-game run differences

We've all seen how quickly the Cubs' offense can go from red hot to ice cold. Take the games they played on Aug. 1 and 2, 2017, for example. The first night, the Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Diamondbacks on a first-inning, bases-loaded single by Albert Almora.

Comments / 0

Community Policy