Splitgate Open Beta Extended Indefinitely

By Bobby Houston
pureplaystation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the guys and gals at 1047 Games have an absolute beast of a game on their hands, Splitgate has exceeded every expectation with the beta now being extended. Splitgate, the free-to-play FPS, managed to gain 10 million downloads since the beta launched in July, with two million players downloading the game in the first two weeks. The player count exploded to the point that the beta had to be taken down for a time while the developers expanded the server capacity.

