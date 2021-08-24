Splitgate Open Beta Extended Indefinitely

Ubisoft's massively multiplayer sports title, Riders Republic, has opened its beta up to all players on multiple platforms, running starting today through August 28th. Previously a closed beta, Ubisoft made the announcement today at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The open beta will allow players on Xbox, PlaySation and PC from now through August 28th. Players will be able to sync up in competition going against more than 50 players on PC and PS5/Xbox Series consoles (last-gen consoles will only support fewer players at a time). Players will be able to jump into competition, whether it be racing on a bike, snowboarding down a mountain side, or simply seeing who can hang in a wingsuit.