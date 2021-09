Macwheel’s 16-inch folding e-bike allows you to ride around town then collapse it for easy toting, especially with today’s deal. It’s currently on sale for $490, but also includes an additional $40 gift card making today’s deal the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.