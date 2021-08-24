Fantasy Baseball: Predicting the first two rounds of the 2022 draft starting with a new No. 1 overall pick

It's never too early to talk about next year, and as playoffs get started in certain Head-to-Head leagues, some Fantasy Baseballers suddenly have nothing else to talk about. No better place to start than the beginning, right, with the first two rounds? Of course, it's murkier than ever now with so many top-of-draft mainstays -- from Fernando Tatis to Ronald Acuna to Mookie Betts -- facing surgery or the prospect of it. And who knows what to make of Jacob deGrom, really?