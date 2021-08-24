Cancel
Marlon Wayans To Lead Halloween Comedy

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlon Wayans is set to star in and produce an untitled Halloween adventure-comedy for Netflix. The story follows a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween. This causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc, and she must team up with the last person she’d...

