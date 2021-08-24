W. H. Lung – “Gd Tym”
Over the past couple of months, the British synth-pop group W.H. Lung have been gearing up for the release of their sophomore album, Vanities. So far we’ve heard a couple tracks from it, including “Pearl In The Palm” and “Showstopper.” (The former ranked amongst our favorite songs of the week.) Today, they’ve announced that pressing plant issues mean they have to delay Vanities until early October, but as a consolation prize we get another single called “Gd Tym.” And, good news, it’s another banger.www.stereogum.com
