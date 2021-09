With training camp just about a month away, the Columbus Blue Jackets will have quite a few new faces making their debuts in the Union Blue. Arguably, the biggest changes for the CBJ next season will be on the back end. In a single year, the Jackets lost their longest tenured and grittiest defenseman in David Savard as well as their #1 workhorse, Seth Jones. However, with a few shrewd trades, Jarmo Kekalainen was able to reshape his defensive corps, and potentially create a solid foundation for the better part of the next decade.