There is nothing quite like going to the movie theater. Although one can watch a movie from the comfort of their home, venturing out to the theater is always a fun experience. It doesn’t matter if the film you see is good or bad, but sitting in a dark room with numerous people in attendance and when those house lights dim, you know that it’s showtime. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the human population and businesses alike. It was announced on March 18, 2020 that all AMC theater location would be closed due to the rise in cases from the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a devastating blow to the business and audiences who missed having the “movie theater experience.”