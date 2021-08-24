Craven's Corner: Austin FC coach Josh Wolff proves it's easy being verde with wardrobe change
Josh Wolff was in need of some soul-searching. And some shopping. Not much was going right for the first-year head coach heading into the match against Portland on Saturday night. He wasn’t in position to turn down any type of helpful advice, even if it was directed at his fashion sense. Austin FC was in last place of the 13-team Western Conference and lost of six of its previous seven matches, including three defeats in a row.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0