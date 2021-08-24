Cancel
Spellforce 3: Reforced Releases December 7th, 2021 for PS5, PS4

By Chris Harding
pureplaystation.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHQ has announced today that Spellforce 3 Reforced will be releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on December 7th, 2021. Spellforce 3 Reforced will come to consoles with revamped controls specifically designed for gamepad play, and there will be native editions for next-gen consoles to take advantage of their extra features. The next-gen versions are also included with the last-gen version, so if you get the game on December 7th for PS4 and then find a PS5 under the tree on December 25th, you’ll get the PS5 version as a free update.

