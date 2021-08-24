Legendary Grand Central Oyster Bar Finally Sets Reopening Date
Grand Central Oyster Bar set to reopen — again — on September 7. After a 17-ish month shutdown, the picturesque, century-old Grand Central Oyster Bar is reopening for business next month. Starting on Tuesday, September 7, the iconic seafood spot will be open for limited service Monday through Friday, with the last seating at 7:30 p.m. The restaurant is offering indoor seating, takeout, and, eventually, delivery within a five-block radius, according to a restaurant spokesperson.ny.eater.com
Comments / 2