New York City, NY

Legendary Grand Central Oyster Bar Finally Sets Reopening Date

By Erika Adams
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Central Oyster Bar set to reopen — again — on September 7. After a 17-ish month shutdown, the picturesque, century-old Grand Central Oyster Bar is reopening for business next month. Starting on Tuesday, September 7, the iconic seafood spot will be open for limited service Monday through Friday, with the last seating at 7:30 p.m. The restaurant is offering indoor seating, takeout, and, eventually, delivery within a five-block radius, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

ny.eater.com

Comments / 2

 

