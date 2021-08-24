Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Final Fantasy XIV sets the entire Aether data center to congested

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe massive influx of players in Final Fantasy XIV has continued unabated, prompting another update from producer and director Naoki Yoshida regarding the situation. Yoshida once again apologizes for the congestion issues and notes that the team is still working on larger-scale solutions like adding new servers… but in the interim, he also notes that the entirety of the Aether data center servers are being set to “congested,” meaning that it won’t be possible to create a new character within that particular data center.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naoki Yoshida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Final Fantasy Xiv#Aether#Fantasy#Data Center#The Crystal#Final Fantasy Xiv#Primal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Game Director Discusses Server Issues

The success of Final Fantasy XIV has taken its toll on Square Enix’s online title servers. After achieving the highest peaks in concurrent users, some users have experienced difficulties accessing their games, especially from Europe and the United States. Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the video game, has shared a new informative update, in which he has acknowledged the problems and has apologized to the players.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Video GamesDestructoid

Final Fantasy XIV is hosting a Japanese server stress test soon

If you play Final Fantasy XIV in the Mana Data Center (one of the bigger server structures in the MMO), you might want to be aware of this upcoming date. As Square Enix has revealed, there will be a Final Fantasy XIV stress test held on Friday, August 27, to “verify server stability with the duty finder and overall data center.”
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Final Fantasy XIV stops character creation on Aether amid global server shortage

Final Fantasy XIV is a very popular game, so popular in fact that the NA-based Aether Data Center has been forced to pause character creation amid server demand. The congestion issues being experienced across all of NA-FFXIV is caused by the combination of an influx of new players and a global server shortage limiting the developer's ability to expand current data centers.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Final Fantasy 14 Producer Addresses Congested Servers, Login Caps In New Post

Final Fantasy 14's producer Naoki Yoshida took to the FFXIV website last night to address the ongoing concerns of the influx of players to the MMO, specifically just how the servers are holding up among the rush to Eorzea. The post details login caps for European data centers, as well as what the team at Square Enix are doing to alleviate congestion.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best classes in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are several classes that you can pick from when creating your character in Final Fantasy XIV Online. What’s nice is that when your class becomes a job, you can change that job out from one of the other choices. It means you’ll never have to make multiple characters, but you do have to level them up each time you want to progress through a new one. What are some of the best classes for you to choose in Final Fantasy XIV Online?
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Final Fantasy 14: White Mage Job Guide

The White Mage is a job available in Final Fantasy 14, a supportive healer who harnesses the power of light to restore strength to injured allies, while also calling upon the elements to damage foes. Despite being a healer, the White Mage’s playstyle is a combination of healing and DPS....
Video GamesNME

‘Diablo II: Resurrected’ open beta weekend kicks off on August 20

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed the details behind the early access and open beta weekends for the upcoming Diablo II: Resurrected. The early access weekend will be available for users who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, and will run from this Friday (August 13) until August 17. Pre-loading will be available from August 11 onwards on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Get Ready for Two Adventures Through Spelunky Coming to Switch Later this Month

Spelunky has long been announced for Nintendo Switch with previously a vague summer 2021 release date. Now players can get ready to hop on board in just a couple weeks, as the two titles are planning to release at the same time on August 26. In the first Spelunky either a single or up to 4 players can dive into the randomly changing caves locally in order to try their best to uncover brand new secrets and stay alive long enough to see the end. In the sequel players can also team up online if they like in order to dig their way to victory during the long and challenging adventure that will await them every step of the way.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends preseason 2022 brings changes to Inspiration runes

Preseason in League of Legends has always been the time when Riot Games decided to make some larger adjustments to the game. Those changes often include changes to the game's core features like maps, items or the ranked system. The previous preseason has brought the famous item overhaul which had a huge impact on the game. This was one of the largest changes the game has ever seen since items are one of the things that define the game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Tales of Arise Getting a Demo Next Week; Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco announced that its upcoming cross-generation JRPG Tales of Arise is getting a demo, and it’s coming soon. The demo will be released on August 18 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and will feature battle tutorials, camping, cooking, skits, and subquests, culminating in a battle against a powerful boss.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022 [Update]

The Life is Strange remaster has been pushed back. Update: Square Enix has just confirmed that the Switch version of Life is Strange: True Colors has been pushed back to some other date this year. All other platforms remain on track for release on September 10. You can read the...
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring won’t be Epic Exclusive: Steam Store Page now up

The Elden Ring Steam Store Page finally went live this week. This comes in with a huge sigh of relief for Steam players worried it would become an Epic Exclusive. Rumors about the game being exclusive to the Epic storefront have been swirling around since its initial announcement. However, with the arrival of the official Steam page, those can now be put to rest.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

FINAL FANTASY Download for Android & IOS

For NES, the main version was released in 1990. It was the best JRPG game for this console at that time. Altar Cave experiences an earthquake that causes valuable treasures to be thrown out of the ground. The team decides to help you collect them. Each treasure is hidden in a different area. To get the treasures, you must fight your enemies. There are many characters in FINAL FANTASY 3. You can choose to play the story mode with one of these characters. You will soon discover that each character has different skills. Compare their skills before you decide which one to play.
Video GamesTwinfinite

When Does the Splitgate Beta End? Full Game Release Date

Splitgate is the talk of the FPS town right now, blending the gunplay of the Halo series with the mind-bending portals from… Portal. If you’re looking for a game that feels like a classic arena shooter before classes, perks, and all that other malarkey came in, then Splitgate is well worth checking out. Of course, the version of the game currently out is the Splitgate Beta, and with the game seeing such a surge in popularity, many players are wondering when the Splitgate full game release date is, too. Here’s everything you need to know.
Video GamesComicBook

Games Workshop Promises Guaranteed Pre-Orders for Upcoming Major Warhammer 40K Release

Games Workshop is changing the way they handle pre-orders of major Warhammer: 40,000 and other miniatures game releases. In an article posted to the Warhammer Community site earlier this week, Games Workshop guaranteed that anyone who orders a copy of the upcoming Kill Team: Octarius starter box will receive a copy. This is a notable departure from previous starter box releases, in which copies would sell out in hours or even minutes due to a combination of high demand and scalpers. What's more - Games Workshop also noted that they are "looking at ways" to make sure that fans don't miss out on other upcoming launch boxes or Starter Box sets, which seems to imply that they are considering extending this guarantee to other major Warhammer releases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy