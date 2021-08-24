Bandit Heeler, the Best TV Dad Ever. For Real Life.

“If there was one word that could’ve best described my dad, that word would not have been concise. It was quite the opposite – he was never at a loss for words. And this manifested itself in various ways. For example, he had a habit of sending me really long text messages with multiple questions all in one single text. He would even write “love, dad” at the end of them, just like someone would in an actual letter that you would put in an envelope and send through the mail. And despite the fact that it showed a complete lack of understanding as to how text messages work, and that I’d have to go through the tedious process of replying with multiple answers to his various questions, I always knew it was coming from a thoughtful, loving place. By the way, if you thought his text messages were long, you can only imagine the novels he wrote that were disguised as work emails.