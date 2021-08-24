Bandit Heeler, the Best TV Dad Ever. For Real Life.
If you have kids under 10 and a subscription to Disney+ then chances are you’ve seen Bluey, the animated Australian TV show featuring a family of blue heelers who live in the suburbs. If you’ve been following along you know we love Bluey around these parts: The Dad: Bluey is Really Awesome. Known for its 7-minute episodes, wildly catchy theme song, and delightful Australian dialects, Bluey is the cartoon parents have been looking for. It’s the Ted Lasso of cartoons, every episode leaves you with a smile. Rolling Stone recently added Bluey to its 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time list.www.thedad.com
Comments / 0