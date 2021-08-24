Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Bandit Heeler, the Best TV Dad Ever. For Real Life.

By Logan Nance
Posted by 
The Dad
The Dad
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have kids under 10 and a subscription to Disney+ then chances are you’ve seen Bluey, the animated Australian TV show featuring a family of blue heelers who live in the suburbs. If you’ve been following along you know we love Bluey around these parts: The Dad: Bluey is Really Awesome. Known for its 7-minute episodes, wildly catchy theme song, and delightful Australian dialects, Bluey is the cartoon parents have been looking for. It’s the Ted Lasso of cartoons, every episode leaves you with a smile. Rolling Stone recently added Bluey to its 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time list.

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys R Us#Fatherhood#Football#Bandit Heeler#Real Life#Australian#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Vice

The New Era of Black Reality TV Feels More Like Real Life

There’s reality TV and then there’s Black reality TV. Whether it’s Pumkin spitting on New York on Flavor of Love, Chardonnay’s epic split on For the Love of Ray J, or Chrissy Lampkin fighting literally everyone on the inaugural season of Love and Hip-Hop—Black stars consistently produce reality TV’s most unforgettable moments. That comes with a downside, though. Despite these shows being deeply entertaining, they’ve often also played into stereotypes embedded in Black culture—that we are aggressors, hypersexual, and violent.
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

Behold: The Real-Life State Where Your Fave Not-Real TV Show Is Set

If you are itching to get out and travel but can’t because, well, you know, there's, um...a pandemic going on(!!!), I've got some good news for ya: You can see the country without ever leaving the comfort of your couch—thanks to these popular TV shows. If you want to head to Connecticut to see the leaves change colors, snag the remote and stream Gilmore Girls and voilá, instant fall foliage. If you want to visit Florida, skip Disney and the beach and head straight to Miami to hang out for some cheesecake and girl talk with Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia.
Moviesnickiswift.com

Film Duos Who Are Best Friends In Real Life

The following article references suicide. People, let us tell you about some best friends (who star in movies together). Navigating the Hollywood landscape is not for the faint of heart and one of the best ways to survive in showbiz is by forming bonds with other people in the same occupation. Finding a workplace friend is important in any industry, but if your line of work happens to be in the movies? Well, every now and again you get a very cool video to commemorate your time together.
Animalscountry1037fm.com

Most Real Reaction To A Great White Shark EVER

We have made no secret of our love of the movie “Jaws” over the years. In fact, this summer it’s become one of those movies for us that no matter what we’re doing, or at what point the movie is at, if we come across it…we’re stopping and watching. One of the best things about the movie is the relationship between Robert Shaw’s shark-hunting, “Quint” and Richard Dreyfuss’ nerdy shark scientist “Matt Hooper.” One of their best scenes together comes when Hooper explains his “shark proof” cage.
Video GamesPosted by
Mix 103.9

‘Frogger’ Getting a Real Life Reboot

Frogger was one of the biggest games of the 80's, and even the kids today have played the game at least once. The concept was simple. Get the frog from one side of the screen to the other, dodging cars, hopping on logs and crocodiles. Now, it's getting a reboot, in the form of a TV show.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Awards HQ Aug. 19 BONUS: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Producer Warren Littlefield on How It Reflects Chilling Real Life; Steven Canal’s TV Picks; Pizza So Free

Greetings from Variety Awards Headquarters! Today is Aug. 19, 2021, which means final-round voting starts TODAY; it’s also 11 days until final voting ends on Aug. 30; and 31 days until the Primetime Emmys telecast on Sept. 19. And here we are, after months of preparation, strategy and campaigning, it all comes down to the voting. Of course, I’m talking about the official USA Mullet Champs Men’s Open Division, which opens its voting today through Aug. 29 to crown the most luxurious business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back mullet in all the land. Winner receives $2500, plus a Manscaped.com Trophy, Pit Vipers, Manscaped.com gear and Mullet Champ gear. Vote here and crown the next Billy Ray Cyrus. Wait. Sorry. We’re...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Iconic TV Mom Molly Shannon Is Also a Mother in Real Life

She's the woman who kept viewers glued to their TVs every time Saturday Night Live’s Mary Katherine Gallagher came on screen. Molly Shannon is known to many as a side-splitting comedian. Article continues below advertisement. The talented entertainer, who is currently starring on HBO Max's The Other Two, recently opened...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Dad

Derek Siskin: Legend of the Dadman

“If there was one word that could’ve best described my dad, that word would not have been concise. It was quite the opposite – he was never at a loss for words. And this manifested itself in various ways. For example, he had a habit of sending me really long text messages with multiple questions all in one single text. He would even write “love, dad” at the end of them, just like someone would in an actual letter that you would put in an envelope and send through the mail. And despite the fact that it showed a complete lack of understanding as to how text messages work, and that I’d have to go through the tedious process of replying with multiple answers to his various questions, I always knew it was coming from a thoughtful, loving place. By the way, if you thought his text messages were long, you can only imagine the novels he wrote that were disguised as work emails.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Celebritiesluxurylaunches.com

Her family is worth a staggering $21 billion but she won’t inherit a single dollar – Meet Eve Jobs, the daughter of tech billionaire and Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Eve, the youngest daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is coming into her own. On her Instagram account, which boasts a following of 221,000, she documents snippets of her well-lived life: graduating from Stanford with her friends, her equestrian career and her fancy holidays. Born in 1998, Eve has...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
NFLPopculture

'Good Morning America': Big Shakeup Behind the Scenes of ABC's Daytime Show

ABC News has picked a new executive to run Good Morning America. Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer on the show, was promoted to senior producer, ABC News president Kim Godwin write in a memo to employees Sunday, reports Variety. The job had been empty for months after the show's previous chief, Michael Corn, suddenly left in April. Last week, Corn was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by another GMA staffer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy