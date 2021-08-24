Afghanistan is Killing Democratic Polling Numbers
A firefight broke out around the airport. Sky News and the BBC News are both saying it’s been worse there now than at any moment in the last year. The situation continues to erode and this is all on Joe Biden. The British are furious with Joe Biden. He’s been condemned by the British House of Commons. They have ruled him in contempt of the House. The British Prime Minister is openly criticizing Biden and the British Military is ignoring American allied force leaders saying they will do everything they can to rescue who they please. Biden has created an international crisis.thejacksonpress.org
