Religion

God’s Provision

By Staff
thejacksonpress.org
 9 days ago

See how the flowers of the field grow. . . . Will he not much more clothe you? Matthew 6:28, 30. We trekked deeper and deeper into the forest, venturing farther and farther away from the village at Yunnan Province, China. After an hour or so, we heard the deafening roar of the water. Quickening our steps, we soon reached a clearing and were greeted by a beautiful view of a curtain of white water cascading over the gray rocks. Spectacular!

