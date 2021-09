The Guardians of the Galaxy have become recognizable in a lot of different ways over the years, but perhaps nothing has become more synonymous with the franchise than that of music. Thanks to James Gunn's two Guardians films that are part of the MCU, many fans always expect that this series is one that will contain a fun soundtrack. And although Square Enix and Eidos Montreal's take on the Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be different compared to the films, that doesn't mean that music won't still play a big part.