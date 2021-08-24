The highest paid actors in 2021: Netflix awards top salaries

In 2022, the dark DC hero returns to the big screen in “The Batman”. We’ll tell you where you can legally watch all Batman films online and in streaming flat until then. The dark avenger from Gotham has been fluttering across the big screen for almost 80 years. This makes the mysterious DC superhero one of the most popular cartoon characters worldwide. So it’s not surprising that all Batman films are now considered a cult. For all those who are planning a “Batman” marathon or want to refresh their memories, we have put together a comprehensive overview in which you can find the current films in the stream.