FDA HAD TO FAKE VACCINE APPROVAL

By Carl Worden
thejacksonpress.org
 8 days ago

There is no way the FDA followed normally strict protocol to “approve” any Covid-19 vaccines currently being administered in the United States. Just as with all of our important and corrupt federal agencies like the FBI, DOJ, State, CDC, the recent FDA approval of the Pfizer version is obviously the work of politics and not research, for the simple reason there is no possible way a thorough safety testing of any Covid-19 vaccine could be accomplished in such a short time.

thejacksonpress.org

