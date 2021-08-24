Iron Man successor to be seen for the first time in “Black Panther 2” · KINO.de

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has revealed that the success of Black Panther paved the way for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Speaking to Empire in a recent interview, Feige recalled the response Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman received when the film first came out back in 2018. “I remember seeing a viral video when the Black Panther poster first came out,” he explained. “It was some young men in a movie theatre overwhelmed with excitement at seeing the poster, and it was moving because people were excited about the movie we were making. But it was also a harsh realization that they were reacting that way because they had not seen it before. So Panther really coalesced the notion of, ‘Everybody deserves to see themselves portrayed in these larger-than-life ways.’”