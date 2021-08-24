Cancel
Iron Man successor to be seen for the first time in “Black Panther 2” · KINO.de

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

It has long been clear who will succeed Iron Man in the MCU. It is now known that she will have her first appearance in “Black Panther 2”. With “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“The story of the fictional African country continues in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). To the regret of many fans, the sequel has to do without T’Challa, as actor Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020 and Marvel decided not to cast his character again. However, there is room for new characters, such as the successor to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.).

