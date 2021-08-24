Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Colleges Band Together for Women’s Leadership Hospitality Course

By Melissa Gill
Posted by 
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAxfp_0bbKqti000

By Melissa Gill

The Women’s Hospitality Initiative (WHI) and Culinary Institute of America (CIA) came together to build an academic partnership supporting a new course that aims to help break the glass ceiling for women leadership roles in hospitality careers. Recently, they announced an expansion on their partnership welcoming the San Diego State University (SDSU) L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, which now offers the class beginning Fall 2021 . This college joins their list of existing partnerships with Florida International University (FIU) Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Harrah College of Hospitality .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJ2dr_0bbKqti000


Many Leadership positions in the hospitality industry in the US are still predominantly held by men. According to Castell Project’s research, with support from the American Hotel & Lodging Association ( AHLA ) Foundation, the “Women in Hospitality Leadership Report,” says that the overall odds of a woman reaching the executive leadership tier, such as CEO or president, was generally 1 woman to 5.7 men at the end of 2020. The report says that although women tend to be the majority in fields like Human Resources, the number of women leadership representation is lacking in other departments such as investment/development and technology/information .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07unoS_0bbKqti000

Fun Fact: The Women’s Hospitality Initiative was Co-Founded by Elizabeth Blau ( Blau & Associates ), Mary Choi Kelly ( MCK Leadership Talent Group ) and Jolene Mannina ( SecretBurger ).


What is the Women’s Leadership Course?

“From the Classroom to the Boardroom: Leadership for Women In Hospitality” is a three creditbachelor’s degree levelcourse analyzing women leadership in the hospitality and restaurant industries. The course includes a rotating series of guest speakers, expands students’ knowledge on business and leadership skills, provides strategies on mitigating unconscious bias and other obstacles that stifle women from upward mobility in leadership and ownership positions in the hospitality field. The course’s goal is to give students a chance to experience “face-to-face conversations with women making transformative contributions to their industries” and designed to help pave a path for more future women leaders.

Fun Fact: QS Top University has consistently ranked The UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality as one of the top hospitality programs in the world as number one in the nation and as number two worldwide.


Some of the topics that guest speakers will cover from the perspective of women leaders  include leadership branding, emotional intelligence, navigating politics and power dynamics, building relationships, networks and allies, and building an inclusive team culture.

The course will be taught by Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management Associate Professor Lisa Cain at all three campuses. Cain is the author of two hospitality textbooks. She is also the associate editor for International Journal of Consumer Studies and assistant editor for the International Hospitality Review . Additionally, she serves as the President of the Southeast, Central and South American section of the International Council on Hotel Restaurants and Institutional Education. The class at SDSU and UNLV will be a joint virtual format and in a virtualformat at FIU.

When did the Leadership Course Start?

The women’s leadership program first launched at UNLV Harrah College of Hospitality and the CIA in Fall 2020. Then, FlU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management added the program to their curriculum in Spring 2021. SDSU L. Robert Payne School of Hospitality and Tourism Management joined the growing list this Fall 2021. For the first time ever, the course is now offered at all three campuses.

This course is a huge step towards building a more inclusive workspace featuring more women in higher levels of the corporate realm with the chance to be heard and make more progressive changes in the hospitality industry.


CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post Colleges Band Together for Women’s Leadership Hospitality Course appeared first on Off The Strip .

Comments / 0

Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
32
Followers
91
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Skills#Women Leaders#Cia#Cia#Sdsu#The University Of Nevada#Castell Project#Ahla Rrb#Human Resources#Blau Associates#Secretburger#Qs Top University#South American#Google News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Related
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Women’s Colleges Work to Stand Out

Courtesy of Salem College — Women far outnumber men in American higher education. Recent data from theNational Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed that more than 10 million women enrolled at a college or university last spring, compared with 6.8 million men. Yet the number of institutions first created to educate...
Collegesiebusinessdaily.com

Chaffey College offering courses in hospitality facilities management

The classes are meant to supplement an associate’s degree in hospitality because knowledge of hospitality alone is no longer enough, according to the professor in charge of the program. Chaffey College students who are pursuing an associate’s degree in hospitality management now have a chance to supplement their education. Starting...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

Women's Leadership Awards: Kimberly Britton

Kimberly Britton is CEO of EPIcenter, a nonprofit that makes the production and consumption of energy cleaner and more efficient through incubator and accelerator services, strategic partnerships and advisory engagements. Prior to taking the helm of the company in 2016, she was director of development for the San Antonio Museum of Art, where she led successful fundraising and membership operations. Her previous experience also includes serving as community relations director for Chesapeake Energy and executive director of JPS Health Network.
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

Furman’s Women’s Leadership Institute empowers women to flourish

Furman’s Women’s Leadership Institute receives a glowing review from Upstate Business Journal in an article by Jay King. The leadership series, which took place virtually in seven weeks spanning April to June, covered modules from negotiation to innovative leadership and design thinking. Going forward, the program will offer a blend of in-person and virtual sessions – all aimed at giving participants the tools to approach problems in a way that yields a broad range of solutions.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Leadership changes at College of Allied Health Professions

The College of Allied Health Professions has re-organized its leadership structure to make two assistant dean roles full-time positions and will launch national searches for four program directors, Dean Kyle Meyer, PhD, said. Dr. Meyer announced that assistant dean for student affairs Amber Donnelly, PhD, and assistant dean for academic...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Virtual event to outline student recruitment for fellowships, scholarships

Instructors, advisers, teaching assistants and other mentors play critical roles in identifying and recruiting students for many opportunities, especially nationally competitive scholarships and fellowships. Nebraska faculty and staff are invited to attend a virtual professional development event from 3-4 p.m. Sept. 8 to discuss establishing strong recruitment pipelines for undersubscribed...
Collegesspringfield.edu

2021 Springfield College Cultural Connections Leadership Program

The 2021 Springfield College Cultural Connections Leadership Program officially started on Monday, August 30 with a welcome back lunch. The five-day pre-orientation program leads into New Student Orientation (NSO) and is designed to provide first-year and transfer students with a community and the tools for a successful transition to Springfield College.
EducationPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2023: Michael Dantas, Harvard Business School

“I am a hard-working, community-driven, outgoing proud Brazilian who’s working to build a better country.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I almost took a selfie with Prince Harry in Angola. Missed it by a second. I hope to make HBS friends with the connections to make it happen next time. Undergraduate...
Williamsport, PAnorthcentralpa.com

A trio of women leads the way in Penn College's Engineering Technologies

Williamsport, Pa. - For two years, Lauryn A. Stauffer has seen only male faces in her electronics classes at Pennsylvania College of Technology. This fall, she’ll at least see multiple women leaders within the School of Engineering Technologies. The school program, dedicated to careers rooted in science, technology, engineering and...
Collegescrunchbase.com

Where Funded Female Founders Went To School

Every year or so at Crunchbase News, we take a look at which American universities graduated the highest number of recently funded startup founders. And each time, the same handful of schools top the list. This time around, we decided to look specifically at female founders. Our intent was to...
CollegesProvidence Business News

Marchese named dean of URI College of Engineering

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Anthony J. Marchese is coming cross country to lead the University of Rhode Island’s College of Engineering. URI recently announced that Marchese, who served as associate dean for academic and student affairs at Colorado State University’s Walter L. Scott Jr. College of Engineering, has been named dean of URI’s College of Engineering. URI said Marchese will succeed outgoing dean Raymond Wright, who is retiring after 14 years, and will begin his tenure Jan. 1, 2022.
Miami-dade County, FLMiami New Times

Maskless Greek Life Party Sparks COVID Debate at FIU

On Tuesday, August 24, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava visited Florida International University (FIU) to promote vaccinations and other COVID-19 safety measures. Cava's visit coincided with students' return to in-person classes at a time when cases are at an all-time high across the state and reports linking the Delta variant to more severe cases in younger people.
CollegesUC Daily Campus

Reflections for UConn’s Interim President Andrew Agwunobi

A few months ago, we received some abrupt and rather surprising news regarding the resignation of the University of Connecticut’s last president, Dr. Thomas Katsouleas. Now, the UConn community is moving into a new semester under the leadership of a somewhat fresh face – Interim President Andrew Agwunobi. Currently, the university does not have a timeline in place to find a permanent replacement for Katsouleas, so there’s no saying exactly how long Agwunobi will be serving.
Clarksville, ARozarks.edu

Aurup Hired as Assistant Professor of Marketing

Dr. Golam M.M. Aurup has been hired at University of the Ozarks as an assistant professor of marketing. He will begin his new duties beginning the Fall 2021 Semester. A native of Bangladesh, Aurup previously served an assistant professor in the School of Business & Economics at Trent University in Peterborough, Canada. He has also served as an assistant professor of marketing at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada, and as a lecturer at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.
CollegesThe Review

A behind-the-scenes look at the university’s COVID-19 protocols

As students geared up for the fall semester — packing their shower caddies, glancing over their syllabi and most crucially, getting their COVID-19 vaccines — the health experts at the university monitored COVID-19 data locally and nationally to create its plans and mandates for the semester. Though the university eased...

Comments / 0

Community Policy