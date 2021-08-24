Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Lunch Box Tips

By Lex Fun 4 Kids
lexfun4kids.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are a few tips from the experts at Jessamine Medical & Diagnostic Center, who offer comprehensive and easily accessible care for you and your family members of all ages. Plan lunches together, let your child help you come up with ideas. If the child has stakes in the planning, they will be more inclined to eat it.

lexfun4kids.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunch Boxes#Fresh Fruit#Food Safety#Alcohol#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food & DrinksReal Simple

7 of the Healthiest Canned Foods to Keep in Your Pantry, According to RDs

Want to stock your shelves for quick, nutritious meals? Look no further than these non-perishable favorites. The past year has reminded us of the importance of stocking your pantry with healthy, shelf-stable canned food for putting together a nutritious meal without a trip to the grocery store — you know, in case of an emergency (or a global pandemic). But not all non-perishable pantry goods are technically healthy for you (we're looking at you, packaged cookies, sugary cereals, and sodium-laden soups). When it comes to healthy canned items, you want to look at food labels to ensure you're avoiding overly processed foods and skipping items with excessive added sugar and salt. In general, the fewer ingredients listed, the better for you that item is.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

The Best Frozen Meals at Trader Joe’s

School is back in session and that can often mean busy weeknights. Rather than stress over preparing a meal from scratch, why not rely on some of our fave Trader Joe’s pre-prepared meals? They’re quick, simple and easy on the wallet. Scroll down to see our picks for the best kid-friendly meals that even picky eaters will love.
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Recipesfitfoodiefinds.com

Incredible Oven Baked Ribs

Learn how to make ribs in the oven! First, dry rub your ribs, then bake them to perfection, and finally slather them with a delicious BBQ sauce. This oven baked ribs recipe is seriously the best on the internet. Your ribs will turn out so tender and the flavors are unreal all thanks to a dry rub and bbq sauce.
Recipeseatwell101.com

24 Super Delicious Casserole Dinner Ideas

Casserole Dinner Ideas – If you are looking for more quick and easy casserole dinner ideas, then be sure to check out the links below and enjoy these delicious casserole recipes! These casserole dinner ideas are ideal comfort dishes that can be served for both lunch or dinner. Even picky eaters will love these simple casserole recipes. Enjoy!
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.
Food & DrinksPopculture

Hot Dog Fans Receive Bad Health News as Part of New Study

As many of us know, eating hot dogs on a daily basis is not a healthy diet, but a new study from University of Michigan researchers found almost exactly how much of your life that hot dog could cost you. Researchers Olivier Jolliet and Katerina S. Stylianou unveiled their Health Nutritional Index in the latest issue of Nature Food, to show how unhealthy foods could shave off minutes of your life and how healthier choices could add minutes. Their study found that substituting just 10% of the daily caloric intake of beef and processed meats with plant-based foods could add 48 minutes of life per day.
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Make Salisbury Steak, an American Classic

An iconic American classic, Salisbury steak is a savory and hearty dish guaranteed to satisfy any meat lover. Made from affordable ground meat, Salisbury steak is a crowd pleaser and perfect for family meals. While many people might be familiar with Salisbury steak from frozen dinners, a home-cooked Salisbury steak is at a completely different level of flavor and deliciousness.
Recipesfood24.com

These 5 chicken recipes are perfect for the last days of winter

While we may be looking forward to G&Ts and braai meat enjoyed in the summer sun, winter comes with its own temptations. Like hearty, warming, rib-sticking comfort food. So before we say goodbye to the cooler weather, here are five chicken recipes to tuck into. Bashiera’s chicken curry. A fragrant...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

14 Creative Bento Box Lunches That Will Totally Inspire You

Gone are the days when a PB&J is standard lunch fare. There are a gazillion bento boxes for kids on the market and they are just calling out for some fun school lunches. Scroll through to find some holiday-themed bento box lunches, special tools that kids will love, googly eyes that make your sandwich rolls come to life and tons of other ideas. Pop in a printable lunchbox joke and your student will be the talk of the lunchroom!
Petspetguide.com

Up At The Cottage Cheese Chicken And Rice Dog Food Recipe

I love that spring is finally here. That means summer is right around the corner and it’ll soon be time to head up to the cottage for a little R&R. Chillin’ on the boat, grillin’ on the BBQ and hangin’ on the dock with my buddy Oscar. So until I can make it up north, the Up At The Cottage Cheese Chicken And Rice Dog Food Recipe will have to do!
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Coffee Smoothie

I managed to get through college, grad school, and mothering three young children without the crutch of coffee. I didn’t really like the taste—not in a cup, a cappuccino, or even a scoop of coffee ice cream. But this past year I found myself lured into the cult of coffee.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Well+Good

This Is the Best Vegan Cream Cheese, According to a Registered Dietitian

Transitioning to a plant-based diet can be very beneficial for your health as well as the planet, and for those with applicable allergies or dietary restrictions, it can be necessary. But that doesn't make it any less of a bummer to give up certain animal foods. For some, that means meaty slabs of bacon and juicy burgers; for others, ice cream (not that there is any shortage of delicious vegan options).
Food & Drinkskidsactivitiesblog.com

Best Kids Lunch Box Ideas For School

Nothing can brighten a kid’s day more than a fun and yummy lunch, packed with love by Mom or Dad! We have gathered the best kids lunch box ideas for school, made from simple ingredients you probably already have in the fridge and pantry. Kids will be excited to help...
RecipesSHAPE

Socca Is the Delicious, Gluten-Free Chickpea Flatbread You'll Want to Snack On 24/7

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When building a snack board ahead of your trivia night with family or cocktail party with friends, you probably make an effort to ensure everyone has options that fit with their eating style. You pile on nuts and fresh veggies for your vegetarian pals, plant-based cheeses for your vegan ones, and charcuterie for those who will wolf down anything called "meat lover's." All of these foods are suitable for gluten-free folks, but without some sort of cracker, bread, or carb-rich munchie, their snacking experience might still feel a bit incomplete.
Food & DrinksKUTV

Check Your Health: Healthy after school snacks

KUTV — An after-school snack is a wonderful way for your child to recharge after school, but coming up with healthy snacks that your kids will eat can be challenging. “Snack time is a great opportunity to provide delicious, nutritious food,” said Sara Browning, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital. “It’s also an opening for parents to have fun with the way they serve healthy snacks.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

The Best Gluten-Free Snacks to Buy Online in 2021

If you're avoiding gluten, these picks are for you. Find the best gluten-free snacks, including favorites like crackers, cookies, chips and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.

Comments / 0

Community Policy