ePHOTOzine Daily Competition Challenge Winners Week 3 August 2021
The latest winners of our popular daily photography competition which takes place in our forums have been chosen and congratulations go to chowe328 (Day 23 - 'Markets') who wins a Samsung 32GB Micro SD card courtesy of Samsung. This class 10 UHS 1 Grade U1 card offers read speeds 95MB/s and write speeds of 20MB/s. There's a 10-year warranty included, and the card comes with Samsung's 4-proof technology: water, X-ray, Magnet and temperature. The included SD adapter allows you to use the card across multiple devices.www.ephotozine.com
Comments / 0