Vail, CO

Mikaela Shiffrin is challenging you to dance

Posted by 
9NEWS
9NEWS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIqXS_0bbKpdnP00

At the Westin Resort in Avon, Mikaela Shiffrin has her own gym and it's used to do a lot of hard workouts, but Vail choreographer Meredith Kirkman says she just put the two-time Olympic gold medal champion to the test.

“We got her sweating up a storm," said Kirkman.

Kirkman, Shiffrin, and Paralympian Thomas Walsh spent time learning and filming a dance for a social media challenge at the Westin called the Mikaela Shiffrin Dance Challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcQUv_0bbKpdnP00

The team recorded a dance tutorial that you can see on Shiffrin's social media sites asking people to learn the dance and share it with the Westin on social media using the #MikaelaDanceChallenge hashtag.

“You have to end with a bang but it’s only 15 seconds," said Kirkman. "So it's very doable and very similar to a lot of the dances on social media.”

It’s all to celebrate National Dance Day on Sept. 18, which is when a compilation of the best videos will be posted.

