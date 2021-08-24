A rear-end crash killed 28-year-old Mariana Godinez on Highway 99 (Fresno, CA)

On Monday, a rear-end crash claimed the life of 28-year-old Mariana Godinez, of Reedley, on Highway 99.

As per the initial information, the deadly incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 99, south of Jensen Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue four-door car occupied by 28-year-old Mariana Godinez hit a semi-truck from behind.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A rear-end crash killed 28-year-old Mariana Godinez on Highway 99

August 24, 2021