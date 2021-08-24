Cancel
Monday Morning Is Most Productive Time Of Week

By lstrager
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading back to the office on Monday morning isn’t something a lot of people look forward to, but it turns out that’s a really good time to get work done. According to TODAY and a new poll, the day and time most Americans feel most productive is actually Monday at 10:54am.

