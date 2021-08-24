'Archer' Showrunner on Season 12, Archer's Coma and a New Bond-like Villain

Six actors will vie for best lead actor in a drama series, while five are nominated in the comedy series category, at next month’s Emmy Awards ceremony. The nominees for best lead actor in a drama series are Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us),
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country), Josh O’Connor (The Crown),
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Billy Porter (Pose) and
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason), while the comedy actor nominees are Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), William H. Macy (Shameless), Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and Kenan Thompson (Kenan).
