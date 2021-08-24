Cancel
SUNY requiring students to get COVID-19 vaccine following full FDA approval

By WKTV
WKTV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll SUNY colleges are now requiring students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With the Pfizer vaccine receiving full FDA approval on Aug. 23, the state-mandated directive for all students to be vaccinated is now in place, according to the SUNY website. All students participating in classes in person this fall...

