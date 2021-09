If you are interested in checking out The Challenge season 37 episode 4 next week, let’s just say there’s a whole lot of drama ahead! Can you really be surprised?. For much of the season, one of the central narratives that we have is the presence of a veterans’ alliance. It makes sense for many of the game’s big players to work together, largely because it keeps them safe for a longer period of time! They can take advantage of the other players learning the game and exploit that to their benefit. Their goal should be to do this long enough that there’s no way that the rookies can band together to form some sort of counter-resistance.