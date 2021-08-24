Carnival passenger who tested positive for coronavirus on cruise dies
A passenger aboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship that left from Galveston, Tex., in late July has died. Marilyn Tackett, a 77-year-old woman from Oklahoma, died this month after contracting the coronavirus. She was among the 27 reported positive cases aboard the Carnival Vista, one of the highest number of publicly recorded cases on a ship sailing from the United States since cruises restarted this summer, The Washington Post reported.www.washingtonpost.com
