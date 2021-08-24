Cancel
Saints vs Jaguars: The (plenty of) Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

By Dylan Sanders
canalstreetchronicles.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints, in the first game in Caesars Superdome history, defeat rookie Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21. A quarterback battle was seemingly won, some positions looking worse than hoped, some looks exactly as expected and some even look better than fans had expected. Continuing a series from Maddy Hudak last year, let’s look at the good, the bad and the ugly from this game.

