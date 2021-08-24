Saints vs Jaguars: The (plenty of) Good, The Bad, and the Ugly

The New Orleans Saints will soon kick off at Caesars Superdome against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but not every player on their 85-man roster will see the field. Because teams aren’t required to publish lists of inactive players for the preseason, we’ve had to put this together by scouring the field and sidelines during warmups for those players not dressed in pads and helmets. So don’t be shocked if more players than those listed below end up sitting out of this meaningless exhibition game.