Cam Newton situation highlights the different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated players

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Cam Newton put himself in a position away from the team facility to catch COVID. This year, an unvaccinated Cam Newton broke protocol and got himself shut out of the facility for five days. The Patriots, who always know the rules well enough to twist them in their...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

Cam Newton Rumors: This Team Plans To Do Due Diligence On QB

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Skip Bayless Reveals Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Cam Newton Called Out For His Mac Jones Nickname

No One Exits a Press Conference Quite Like Cam Newton

The New England Patriots sent shockwaves throughout the NFL on Tuesday, releasing veteran quarterback Cam Newton on the morning of the league's cut-down day. Newton is set to become a free agent, should he clear waivers. And, with the 32-year-old now available once again, speculation of whether Washington head coach Ron Rivera would inquire about a reunion with his old MVP passer quickly became a thing on the Internet.

