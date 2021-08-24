Navakanesh M Batmanathan: Customizing Hazard Outreach

In June 2015, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sabah, a state of Malaysia in the northern part of the island of Borneo. “It was a big surprise in Malaysia because, actually, we never experienced a magnitude 6 [earthquake] in that region,” said Navakanesh M Batmanathan. The seismic event was located away from active plate boundaries. M Batmanathan was in the perfect position to investigate what happened. He’d been fascinated with rocks ever since he was a child and, at the time, was pursuing a master’s degree in geophysics and seismology at Curtin University in Malaysia. His adviser encouraged him to focus on the Sabah earthquake, given its surprising nature.