How Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 2 of NFL preseason

By Ryan Kelapire
azdesertswarm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second week of NFL preseason action is in the books. Here is how all the Arizona Wildcats around the league fared. Taylor had a monster game vs. the Eagles, recording 145 all-purpose yards. He carried the ball 13 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 18 yards, and returned three punts for 34 yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy