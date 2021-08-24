Ashlee Wilkins: A Space Scientist Goes to Washington

Ashlee Wilkins realized that she might not want to be an academic researcher before she started graduate school. Wilkins was an intern at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., in the summers before and after her senior undergraduate year at Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. She was working with the deputy project scientist of the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) mission just before its launch in late 2009, and that same scientist was already planning for the telescope’s postmission life, named NEOWISE. It gave Wilkins the chance to see the final stages before a mission launches as well as the first stages as a new idea takes hold.