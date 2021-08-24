Ashley Lindalía Walker: Leading a Celebration of Black Scientists

Ashley Lindalía Walker’s academic interests started close to home and have traveled millions of kilometers. “I’m a nontraditional student,” said the Chicago native. “I started off in community college” in 2015, she said, studying forensic chemistry. “I really wanted to help understand what was happening and solve some of Chicago’s crime and things of that nature. But [then] I received a scholarship at my now alma mater, Chicago State University (CSU), the only Black 4-year college in Illinois.”