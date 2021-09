With the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 granted full approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use on anyone ages 13 and up, pediatricians can actually now legally give it to patients under 12 years old, even though the drug is not yet technically approved for this age group. This is because once a drug is FDA approved, physicians can legally prescribe drugs off-label, beyond the scope of the drugs' initial approval, if they judge that it is medically appropriate. Yet while some parents have successfully scheduled vaccines for their younger children, pediatric vaccination is likely to remain unavailable to most families even as children return to school in communities that are facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise.