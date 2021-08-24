Meg DeLacy Shares Stargirl Behind-The-Scenes Secrets

Cindy Is Looking for New Allies in Stargirl Episode 2.04 Photos. It might not be long before fans see a new and improved version of the Injustice Society of America in Stargirl. The CW has debuted a brand new set of promotional photos for the upcoming fourth episode of Stargirl season 2. Well, it appears that Cindy, the daughter of Dragon King, is recruiting new members for her version of the Injustice Society, Injustice Unlimited. In the season 2 premiere, Shiv reviewed a few fitting candidates for the successor group of villains, including Isaac Bowin, Cameron Mahkent, Mike Dugan, and Artemis Crock. And it seems that Cindy and the daughter of the villain couple Sportsmaster-Tigress will have a close encounter. And now that the former members of the IS have escaped from prison, things might get complicated for the JSA.
