Meg DeLacy Shares Stargirl Behind-The-Scenes Secrets

The JSA Deals with a Living Nightmare in Stargirl Episode 2.05 Promo. Step by step, DC’s Stargirl is approaching the season 2 midpoint. Now, The CW has revealed the first look at the upcoming fifth episode. Courtney and the rest of the Justice Society of America are currently looking for Eclipso after Doctor Mid-Nite’s goggles gave them some precious information about its whereabouts. As fans already know, the evil entity of vengeance is trapped inside a black diamond, which apparently is indestructible. According to Pat, it seems that the Eclipso not only influences people from inside its prison, but places too. And in the next installment, the JSA will have to overcome a living nightmare inside the Blue Valley High School, as the freshly released video teases. The young heroes might not be fully aware of the villain they’re taking on.