PHOTO: 4-year-old girl lands record-setting trout

By Stephanie Raymond
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 4-year-old girl is giving professional fishermen a real run for their money after catching what's thought to be a world-record setting fish. Little Caroline May Evans was fishing in Wyoming's Wind River Mountain Range when she snagged a 2-pound golden trout on July 8. Listen to your favorite music...

