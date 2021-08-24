PHOTO: 4-year-old girl lands record-setting trout

The day started with breakfast delivered to our room, but we didn’t realize we would have to cook it ourselves! Heading out in the chilly, raining morning (AGAIN), we followed the scenic route down Alaska Hwy 1 to go on our glacier cruise. Alaska Hwy 1 South runs by Turnagain Arm (named when Captain James Cook was forced to turn again in 1778 when he realized it was not the NW Passage like it was believed to be – that must have been a major disappointment). Beluga Point, one of the many pullouts where we stopped to make pictures, gave us a great surprise. There, we turned around and saw gorgeous, snow-covered Mt Spur and other mountains in the Tordrillo Mountain Range off in the distance. What a beautiful, majestic sight! The farther we drove, the worst the weather got, but we stopped many times anyway to make pictures and saw numerous glaciers on distant mountains.