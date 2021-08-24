Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 10:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYON...NORTHWESTERN OSCEOLA AND SOUTH CENTRAL NOBLES COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ellsworth, or 11 miles northeast of Rock Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Little Rock. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH