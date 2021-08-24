Cancel
Motorsports

It Doesn't Look Like Austin Will Host Two F1 Races This Year

By Hazel Southwell
thedrive
thedrive
 8 days ago
With COVID-19 on the rise in the Lone Star State, hosting one race seems questionable, let alone two. A couple of months ago we reported that Formula One was looking to add a second U.S. race this year, likely to be a back-to-back gig at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas. At the time, it was because Singapore had been bumped off the calendar, but since then, also because other races have been axed. Now, however, it looks like heading to Texas really isn't looking viable at all.

www.thedrive.com

thedrive

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
#Formula E#F1 Race#Italian Grand Prix#Covid#The Texas Tribune#Spa Francorchamps#Monza#Sochi#Japanese#The New York Eprix#Fe
