Sanibel, FL

More Explores: Tarpon Bay Explorers

By Rachel Anderson
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whiTQ_0bbKnQ3a00

SANIBEL, Fla. — Have the adventure of a lifetime with Tarpon Bay Explorers.

They’re located on Sanibel Island at the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

They offer just about anything you can imagine from bike rentals to stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals.

Go for a cruise with an experienced naturalist on one of their eco boat tours or guided fishing trips.

They even have Hobie pedal kayaks for rent, so you can fish and explore, and keep your hands free.

Tarpon Bay Explorers is open seven days a week, starting at 8 a.m.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
