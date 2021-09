Deadpool is a movie that immediately immerses you in the action, then shifts gears in ingenious and unforeseen events to progressively reveal the backstory of this deranged – but somehow fascinating – antihero The Deadpool. Flashbacks and fast-forwards can be frustrating sometimes, but they can help make even the most basic tale feel fresh and interesting when done well like how it is done in this movie. Deadpool struck us immediately: as a shock of fresh energy. The action is well crafted, with playful visuals and a wide range of camera techniques; it never feels repetitive, and the pacing is near-perfect.