Last year's flu season may have seemed pretty mild, as mask-wearing and social distancing helped to reduce the spread of both flu and COVID-19. But with flu season on the horizon again, and many hospitals already overwhelmed by the Delta variant, we need to be especially vigilant this year — and that means getting your flu shot! Experts recommend getting the flu vaccine as early as possible, starting in September, before the virus begins to spread in the fall and winter. Even if you're late to the party, though, it's better to get the shot than skip it altogether.