Ping i59 Irons Revealed

First rumored in November 2020, an Air Jordan 6 “Bordeaux” is finally set to release in early September. Although the “Black/Light Graphite/Dark Grey/Bordeaux”-clad retro was surely conjured up for the model’s 30th anniversary celebration, the titular tone has historically been associated with the design’s immediate successor: the Air Jordan 7. Akin to it, Michael Jordan’s sixth signature sneaker indulges in a swath of soft fabrics across its iconic upper. A greyscale arrangement takes over most of the pair, while the wine-like “Bordeaux” hue enters the mix at the tongue and sports car-inspired clip on the heel. Kids’ versions of the upcoming Jordans boast the randomized geometric pattern at the top of the tongue, but the smallest proposition forgoes the orange lace toggle and Airbag underfoot. Nevertheless, both options further cement both #23 and his shoes’ legacies.