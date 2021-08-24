Cancel
Ping i59 Irons Revealed

By Joel Tadman
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2016 the iBlade has represented Ping’s compact cavity back iron for the better player and so its replacement has been long overdue. Step up the new i59, a three-piece forged iron that has already made its way into may tour players bags including Viktor Hovland and Johannes Veerman, who won the Czech Masters on Sunday with a full set in the bag.

