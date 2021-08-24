Cancel
Fort Myers Beach, FL

Baby sea turtles march to the ocean after emerging from nest on Fort Myers Beach

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The moment a nest of baby sea turtles emerged from the sand was caught on camera last week.

It happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m., according to TurtleTime volunteer Jim Holmes. TurtleTime is a non-profit group focused on the conservation of sea turtles.

Holmes was on the south end of Fort Myers Beach when he saw the little ones climb out of the sand and make their dash to the water.

He pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

In all of his time volunteering for the organization, he’s never seen the turtles actually coming out of their nest.

