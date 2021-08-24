Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Donkeys look to senior leadership in first game of year

By Andy Morphew The Duncan Banner
Posted by 
The Duncan Banner
The Duncan Banner
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MhLx_0bbKlvIP00

This year’s senior class for the Bray-Doyle Donkeys football team is the first to train under Coach Marcus Knight all four years of their high school career and as a result, the team will look to their leadership in first game of the year.

Bray-Doyle held their only scrimmage this past Thursday on the road and fourth year head coach Knight was pleased with how they looked going forward in their first week of game preparation.

“I thought we threw the ball really well and we had a receiver who caught quite a few passes and quite a few yards receiving,” Knight said. “We’re probably better than we have been since I have been here and offensively, we looked pretty sharp. Defensively, we were missing a couple of starters, which hurt us a little bit, but we played well on defense and flew to the ball while tackling really well.”

In the last five match ups between Bray-Doyle and Maysville, the Donkeys have gone 1-4, which includes a win in Knight’s first year of coaching at Bray-Doyle. Now, he hopes to start off 2021 with a victory.

“We are watching film all week and we have already scouted them and we watched them play with them being bigger than usual, so we’ve got some things we are going to try and do,” Knight said. “We will lineup in some different sets and try to catch them off balance because we’ve got a couple of receivers who are 6’3 and 6’5 so we will try to get a couple of mismatches there and do something with that.”

Finishing with a record of 2-6 last year after COVID-19 related cancelations, Knight feels the team is ready to play and look for a winning season with the seniors.

“We are excited because we’ve got six seniors who have been with us for four years we have been here and they kind of know what to expect,” Knight said. “I think we are expecting big things out of those six seniors and we are expecting them to lead us to a winning season.”

The offense will fall under the lead of Ethan Bandy, Cameron Dodson and Alex Alvarez as three of the seniors looking to get a win against Maysville as an homage to their freshman season.

Josh Kilbourn, another senior who will factor into the game plan, will come in at tight end while Bray-Doyle will utilize freshman quarterback Brody Whitney and sophomore running back Caleb Carson.

With the game taking place at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at home against Maysville, Knight said a win will help develop momentum for the weeks to come in the 2021 season.

“We want to start off on the right foot, the first year we were here we upset them and they have beat us the last couple of years,” Knight said. “We think we have the kids to start off the season right and start off the season with a W. That is really important because that vaults you into a few more wins and keeps them going and keeps a good attitude, especially when it is hot — they are still ready to come out and practice because they got the victory.”

Comments / 0

The Duncan Banner

The Duncan Banner

Duncan, OK
468
Followers
46
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Duncan Banner

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donkeys#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Releasing Former First Round Pick

Just a few months ago, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. After leaving the Raiders for one year with the Cleveland Browns, Joseph eventually made his return to the team. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Signing Notable Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys added a quarterback on Wednesday, claiming former Carolina Panthers third-round pick Will Grier off waivers. Grier, who made two starts in two seasons in Carolina, both in 2019, was waived on Tuesday after being beaten out by P.J. Walker for the No. 2 QB role behind Sam Darnold. Now, Grier joins Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott as signal callers on the Dallas roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

Just a few months after the 2020 season came to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders added a familiar face to their roster this offseason, signing safety Karl Joseph to a new deal. It was a move that clearly received Jon Gruden‘s approval. When asked what Joseph brings to the Raiders’ defense, Gruden said “Leadership. Versatility. And professionalism.”
College Sportsdailyegyptian.com

Salukis Lose First Game of the Year to UT Martin

The Southern Illinois women’s soccer team opened their season with a heart-breaking loss against the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks 2-0. It took both teams a few minutes to get into a groove for their first game of the year, but they eased into the game as it continued.
Town Of Union, NYWNYT

Union football prepares for first game in nearly two years

The Union football team hosted media day Tuesday ahead of its first game in nearly two years. The Dutchmen didn't play last season because of the pandemic. They're coming off a 2019 season in which they went a perfect 10-0 in the regular season on the way to a Liberty League championship and their first NCAA Tournament win since 2005. The Dutchmen are already putting that success behind them as they prepare for a new season with nearly 50 new players who are taking part in their first collegiate training camp.
Carteret, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Carteret football preview, 2021: Senior leadership crucial after lost season

Coach: Kevin Freeman (1st season) Last year: 2020 season was canceled. 2-8 in 2019. Division opponents: Rahway, Somerville, South Plainfield, Summit, Warren Hills. Key players: Jehu Andrews, Sr., OL/DL; Marc Gonzalez, Sr., RB/LB; Kanye Groover, Sr., RB/S; Jordan McQueen, Sr., WR/S; Jaquan Elliot, Sr., OL/DL; Yaniel Ruiz, Sr., HB/LB; Amir Abdelnadi, Sr., OG/DT; Hezekiah Ragland, So., WR/OLB.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: Five Bold Predictions for Miami game

Search far and wide and not a single Alabama Football fan can be found that believes Miami will upset the Crimson Tide. The current Alabama Football winning streak will run to 15 games Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. The not-in-prime-time game (2:30 PM CST) triggers a bit of college football history...
Polk County, FLThe Ledger

First-year Ambassadors Christian boast speed as it looks to build

Ambassadors Christian is a new team for Polk County prep football, but head coach Eryk Anglin is a familiar face. A Haines City grad who played for the Hornets in the mid-'90s, Anglin coached one year at the now-defunct Kingdom Prep. He started Amassadors Christian "to create an opportunity for these kids to grow not just as athletes but to grow academically and morally."
Dugger, INsullivan-times.com

Bulldogs play first game in two years, lose to Knights

DUGGER — After having to cancel the 2020 season, the Dugger Union football team took the field for the first time in two years. Visiting Southside Home School remained perfect against the Bulldogs, coming away with a 46-6 victory on Saturday afternoon. “It was good to be back on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy