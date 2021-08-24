Donkeys look to senior leadership in first game of year

This year’s senior class for the Bray-Doyle Donkeys football team is the first to train under Coach Marcus Knight all four years of their high school career and as a result, the team will look to their leadership in first game of the year.

Bray-Doyle held their only scrimmage this past Thursday on the road and fourth year head coach Knight was pleased with how they looked going forward in their first week of game preparation.

“I thought we threw the ball really well and we had a receiver who caught quite a few passes and quite a few yards receiving,” Knight said. “We’re probably better than we have been since I have been here and offensively, we looked pretty sharp. Defensively, we were missing a couple of starters, which hurt us a little bit, but we played well on defense and flew to the ball while tackling really well.”

In the last five match ups between Bray-Doyle and Maysville, the Donkeys have gone 1-4, which includes a win in Knight’s first year of coaching at Bray-Doyle. Now, he hopes to start off 2021 with a victory.

“We are watching film all week and we have already scouted them and we watched them play with them being bigger than usual, so we’ve got some things we are going to try and do,” Knight said. “We will lineup in some different sets and try to catch them off balance because we’ve got a couple of receivers who are 6’3 and 6’5 so we will try to get a couple of mismatches there and do something with that.”

Finishing with a record of 2-6 last year after COVID-19 related cancelations, Knight feels the team is ready to play and look for a winning season with the seniors.

“We are excited because we’ve got six seniors who have been with us for four years we have been here and they kind of know what to expect,” Knight said. “I think we are expecting big things out of those six seniors and we are expecting them to lead us to a winning season.”

The offense will fall under the lead of Ethan Bandy, Cameron Dodson and Alex Alvarez as three of the seniors looking to get a win against Maysville as an homage to their freshman season.

Josh Kilbourn, another senior who will factor into the game plan, will come in at tight end while Bray-Doyle will utilize freshman quarterback Brody Whitney and sophomore running back Caleb Carson.

With the game taking place at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at home against Maysville, Knight said a win will help develop momentum for the weeks to come in the 2021 season.

“We want to start off on the right foot, the first year we were here we upset them and they have beat us the last couple of years,” Knight said. “We think we have the kids to start off the season right and start off the season with a W. That is really important because that vaults you into a few more wins and keeps them going and keeps a good attitude, especially when it is hot — they are still ready to come out and practice because they got the victory.”