Darby Allin has responded to CM Punk’s comments from last night’s AEW debut on Rampage. As noted, Punk made his long-awaited return to pro wrestling and kicked off Rampage from the United Center in Chicago. His promo included praise for Darby Allin, who was watching from the rafters with Sting, and it was indicated that Allin vs. Punk will take place at AEW All Out on September 5. You can click here for details, photos and video from Punk’s debut, including news on his AEW Dynamite debut and more.